App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold slips below Rs 40,000, falls Rs 500

The yellow metal on Thursday rose by Rs 250 to touch a record high of Rs 40,220 per 10 gram in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After crossing record Rs 40,000-mark, gold price on Friday declined Rs 500 to Rs 39,720 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to the All India Sarafa Association, as positive developments in US-China trade talks reduced safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.

The yellow metal on Thursday rose by Rs 250 to touch a record high of Rs 40,220 per 10 gram in the national capital.

Silver also dropped Rs 450 to Rs 48,600 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Close

Easing in demand from jewellers in the domestic spot market amid sluggish trend overseas mainly led to a decline in gold prices, traders said.

related news

Besides, appreciation in the rupee also weighed on precious metal, they added. In the early trade on Friday, the rupee was trading 12 paise higher at 71.67 vis-a-vis dollar. Rise in the domestic currency makes the import of gold cheaper.

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,526.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 18.52 an ounce.

"Globally, spot gold corrected slightly but hovering well above USD 1,500 an ounce due to positive comments from US President (Donald Trump) on US-China trade discussions which eased gold's safe-haven appeal," said Hareesh V, head (commodity research), Geojit Financial Services.

On the domestic market, prices dipped lower from an all-time high hit on Thursday due to a strong Indian rupee and cues from the benchmark international market, he added.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity reduced by Rs 500 to Rs 39,720 per 10 gram while that of 99.5 purity fell Rs 520 to Rs 39,530 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold also dropped Rs 100 to Rs 30,100 per eight grams.

Silver ready declined Rs 450 to Rs 48,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery slumped Rs 440 to Rs 46,790 per kg.

Silver coins traded lower by Rs 1,000 at Rs 1,00,000 for buying and Rs 1,01,000 for selling of 100 coins.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.