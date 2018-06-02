App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold slips below Rs 32,000-mark on global cues

Fading demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market, weighed on the gold prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold lost its glitter and dipped below the Rs 32,000-mark to close sharply lower at Rs 31,600 per ten grams at the bullion market during the week, taking weak cues from overseas markets and fall in demand from local jewellers. Silver also slumped below the Rs 41,000-mark due to poor off take by industrial units and coin makers.

Sentiment remained downbeat on the back of weak global trend where gold fell after stronger than forecast US payrolls data buoyed the dollar and indicated that the Federal Reserve remains on track to raise interest rates later this month.

Besides, fading demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market, weighed on the gold prices.

Globally, gold ended the week lower at USD 1,293.10 an ounce and silver at USD 16.38 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity started the week on a subdued note in tandem with weak global cues and plunged further to end at Rs 31,600 and Rs 31,450 per ten grams respectively, showing a sharp fall of Rs 770 each.

Sovereign, however, moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at the previous level of Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready ended the week down by Rs 700 to Rs 40,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 730 to Rs 39,535 per kg.

Silver coins, however, maintained steady trend at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 03:40 pm

