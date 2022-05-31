English
    Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; faces 2nd monthly drop

    Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,847.50 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,850.40.

    Reuters
    May 31, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, which is set for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Gold prices are down about 2.6% so far this month, their most since September.

    * The dollar index rose, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

    Close

    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields leaped on Tuesday after bond markets in the United States were closed in the previous session for the Memorial Day holiday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]

    * The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, as the central bank battles to bring down high inflation.

    * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

    * Spot silver dipped 0.7% to $21.80 per ounce, and has fallen about 4.1% so far this month.

    * Platinum fell 0.8% to $951.31, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three of about 2.1%.

    * Palladium eased 0.2% to $2,029.61, and has dipped about 12.6% this month, its most since November.



    Reuters
    first published: May 31, 2022 07:04 am
