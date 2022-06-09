English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold slips as rise in US bond yields dent demand

    Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90.

    Reuters
    June 09, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Gold inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90.

    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed on Thursday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]

    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.22% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

    Close

    Related stories

    * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs on Chinese imports but warned that such cuts would not be a "panacea" for easing high inflation.

    * The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates.

    * Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation.

    * U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

    * The Reserve Bank of India's key interest rate was raised by 50 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected, the second hike in as many months, in a bid to cool persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

    * Spot silver was flat at $22.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,003.64, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.12.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0300 China Exports, Imports May

    0300 China Trade Balance May

    1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate June

    1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate June

    1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

    1600 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly

    financial accounts of the United States
    Reuters
    Tags: #bond yields #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 06:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.