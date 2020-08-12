Gold, silver prices may see further correction; oil to remain range-bound: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

Comex December gold contract was trading 2 percent lower near $1,895/oz on August 12, a day after seeing a sharp decline of 4.6 percent.

On August 11, MCX gold slumped over 5 percent on weakness in international market, firmness in Indian rupee and weaker physical demand.

Gold has rallied sharply in the international market in the last few days, testing new highs. The sharp rally in a short span of time made gold vulnerable to profit taking.

The selloff was triggered by a rise in US bond yields, firmness in the dollar, ETF outflows and Russia’s claim of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The dollar index managed to end higher for the third day on August 11, pulling back from 2018 lows set last week. The dollar benefitted from the rise in bond yields, better than expected PPI data and increased safe-haven demand amid rising US-China tensions.

Gold holdings with SPDR ETF fell by 4.18 tonnes to 1257.93 tonnes, the lowest since August 3, as investors booked profits.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a vaccine for COVID-19 was given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans, Reuters news agency reported.

Health experts have warned about the rushed approach. Reuters reported that the World Health Organization and the Russian health authorities were discussing the process for possible WHO prequalification for the vaccine.

Gold prices, however, found support is rising virus cases, increased US-China tensions and political wrangling over additional stimulus measures in the US.

After days of upmove, gold has slipped and a drop below $2,000 led to extended losses. With the selloff, the momentum has weakened and we may see some extended losses if the key supports are breached.

Comex silver was trading 8 percent lower at around $23.9/oz on August 12, a day after declining 11 percent. MCX silver slumped reflecting weakness in international market and weaker physical market demand.

Weaker off-take in physical market also caused Indian silver price to trade at a steep discount to the international market, widening the spread between MCX September and December silver contracts.

In the international market, silver came under severe pressure along with gold on a stronger dollar and Russia’s vaccine launch. ETF inflows, however, show that investors saw lower price as a buying opportunity.

Silver holdings with iShares ETF rose by 66.6 tonnes to 17779.77 tonnes. Also supporting the price were signs of improvement in manufacturing in China and globally.

Silver has rallied more than 60 percent since July, pushing it into overbought territory. We are now seeing some correction amid no fresh positive triggers to extend the upmove. We may see some extended losses unless gold rebounds sharply.

NYMEX crude was trading in a narrow range of above $ 41 per barrel on August 12, a day after declining 0.8 percent.

Crude oil continues to trade in a narrow range above $40 amid mixed cues. Supporting the price is the API weekly report, which noted a 4.401 million barrel decline in US crude oil stocks as against the expectation of a 2.9 million bbl decline.

API also reported a bigger than expected decline in gasoline stocks and an unexpected fall in distillate stocks.

Crude stocks at Cushing, the delivery terminal for NYMEX crude futures, rose for another week, highlighting increasing glut in the region. Forecast of lower crude production supported prices.

US EIA has forecasted US 2020 crude production at 11.26 million barrels per day, down from previous estimates of 11.63 million bpd. EIA raised 2021 crude production estimate from 11.01 million bpd to 11.14 million bpd.

However, weighing on crude is concerns about rising virus cases, increased US-China tensions and political wrangling over additional stimulus measures in US.

The US DJIA index fell 0.4 percent on the previous day, snapping a seven-day winning streak.

Growing US-China tensions days ahead of trade talks have made market players nervous. Also weighing on crude price is prospect of higher OPEC supply as the producer group is to reduce the pace of production cut from August.

Crude may remain range bound ahead of the inventory report but general bias may be on the downside amid US-China concerns and rising virus cases.

The focus will also be on OPEC’s monthly outlook, which will reflect on global demand supply situation.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities)

