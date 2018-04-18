Gold should be part of all portfolios as it is a good hedging option: Ashwani Kumar Harit

Gold should definitely be a part of an investor’s portfolio as it acts as a good hedging option when things are not going well on the market investments front, Ashwani Kumar Harit, Commodity Research Analyst, Share India, said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) Is gold really a safe bet now, since it always gains ground whenever there is global turmoil? Is gold a better option than shares for investment?

A) In a global turmoil situation, especially when geopolitical tensions are rife, gold becomes a hotter destination for investment than equity markets because investors pull out their money from stocks due to negative flows and rush to pour their money into the yellow metal, which can sustain in such negative situations.

Whenever such situations arise, bullion becomes the safe haven investment due to its negative correlation with equity markets, and as a hedge against inflation.

Presently, gold has already benefited from fears of a US-China trade war, and along with that prices are also getting support to push on the higher side from the ongoing escalation of tension between US and Syria.

Q) Should gold be a part of your portfolio and what percentage one should allocate for gold?

A) Gold should definitely be a part of an investor’s portfolio as it is a good hedging option when things are not going well in stocks. Gold then becomes a safe haven investment.

This is the main characteristics of a portfolio to set off losses from one asset class with gains from another, and by having a negative correlation with the equity market, Gold becomes a perfect asset class for the portfolio.

Ideally, 5-10 percent of an investor’s portfolio should be in the form of gold and similar products, so that it can be a good hedge for the portfolio. A diversified portfolio generates better returns and at the same time reduces risk.

Q) What is your outlook on gold loan companies like Muhoot Finance, Manappuram Finance?

A) As gold prices gain, gold loan companies like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance also gain momentum. India’s gold loan business will likely to grow by 18-20 percent this year, mainly backed by positive gold prices that have risen close to 10 percent from the same period last year.

We expect gold prices to remain positive in the near term, which will automatically help gold loan companies to grow even at a faster pace than the gold prices.

Q) What is your outlook on gold for FY19, or till Akshaya Tritiya next year?

A) For the next year, gold prices look positive as the ongoing geopolitical tensions are fuelling the entire situation and prices are likely to gain from the situation in the near term.

We expect gold prices to move further higher in the coming months. Bulls will likely to keep their upside momentum intact as the monthly chart suggests that soon prices in COMEX should cross their immediate resistance.

USD 1,375 per ounce being the multi-year high for gold, a close above those levels would bring more upside over the medium-to-long-term.

The monthly chart looks positive once the mentioned level is broken with rising volumes, after which bulls will take charge for the coming months. In the domestic market also, prices will likely to continue rising, where Rs 32,500 per 10 gm will be an immediate resistance level and a monthly close above that should be favourable for the bulls.

Q) To invest in gold, which is better - physical gold, buying gold in futures and options, investing in gold through gold ETFs, or buying gold through a monthly scheme?

A) Generally, an investor should consider having these forms in his/her portfolio, as all of the options have their own benefits. Buying hard gold is mostly used for the purpose of jewellery, by which people fulfil their desire to use gold. Along with that, the investor also enjoys price appreciation of the asset class when they dispose it off.

Futures and options are mainly used for the purpose of hedging an investor’s physical position and to protect them from major price fluctuations in the market. Buying gold through monthly schemes gives small investors the chance to invest a smaller portion of their amount, and is a systematic plan of investment, which will definitely benefit in the longer period.

Gold ETFs are another form of investment in gold. A gold ETF is an ETF of a mutual fund that puts money only in gold bullion and gold producing companies. It is an open-ended mutual fund scheme and money collected from all investors is invested in gold. These funds are passively managed and they ensure good returns, that come close to matching those of physical gold.

ETFs are more profitable if the investor stays invested for a longer period of time. Gold ETFs are more tax efficient and are available in small denominations, which is another benefit.