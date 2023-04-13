 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold shines on Fed rate hike pause, recession expectations

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Spot gold was up 0.6% to $2,027.40 per ounce by 1010 GMT, about $40 off record highs hit in 2020. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,040.30.

Gold prices stayed strongly supported above $2,000 on Thursday boosted by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might pause or slow the pace of rate hikes and its predictions of mild recession this year.

Spot gold was up 0.6% to $2,027.40 per ounce by 1010 GMT, about $40 off record highs hit in 2020. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,040.30.

Gold was supported after data on Wednesday showed the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% last month, after advancing 0.4% in February, raising hopes that the Fed was nearing the end of tightening cycle.

These expectations were reinforced by minutes of the Fed’s March meeting that indicated several policymakers considered pausing rate increases and projected that recent banking sector stress would tip the economy into recession.