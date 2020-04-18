Gold set to hit Rs 50,000-60,000 per 10 grams in India on global recession fears

Hareesh V

Gold recaptured all losses it made during the broad market meltdown in the month. Large scale stimulus measures taken by central banks and fears of a global recession due to the deadly pandemic continue to drive investor sentiments to safe assets like gold.

Expectations that the ongoing health crisis will be much more damaging to the global economy caused massive selloffs in all the financial and commodity markets last month.

Though gold has gained consistently since the outbreak of the virus due to its safe-haven appeal, panic selloffs triggered in the commodity complex hit the prices of the yellow metal as well.

However, gold prices recuperated most of its earlier losses and jumped to a near eight-year high this week. Prices of the key London spot market went up to $1,746.50 an ounce while the benchmark COMEX futures hit a high of $1,775 as investors sought shelter in safe assets on fears of the global recession.

There are worries that the global economy may be facing its worst slump since the 1930s recession. Major economic data released from the United States and other key economies show that the economies are passing through a declining growth to lows last seen during the financial crisis, hinting that the global economy is extremely turbulent.

Recent economic data from the US underlined fears that damage to the global economy from the virus outbreak will be deep and protracted. US retail sales data for the month of March showed a record drop due to mandatory business closure to control the deadly virus. Likewise, consumer spending and manufacturing activities were also shed to decade-low levels.

Widespread damage to the Japanese economy is also expected as business confidence plunged to fresh decade lows in April. Data from the UK and other European countries have also indicating severe damage to their economy due to restricted economic activities.

Global agencies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predict the possibilities of a global recession. As per the IMF, the global economy will shrink by 3 percent in 2020 due to the negative economic impact of the coronavirus. However, the agency forecasts a slight recovery in 2021.

Gold is considered a safe investment during periods of economic and political uncertainty. Concerns over the near-term global growth outlook rush investors into the safety of gold.

Fiscal stimulus measures like cutting rates and quantitative easing helped to drive gold prices higher. As policymakers scramble to support the economic blow caused by the prolonged lockdowns, central banks across the world have initiated several stimulus programs. The Central Banks' economic easing measures have historically lifted investors’ appetite for gold.

The value of the dollar also has an impact on gold. US dollar has lost considerably from its recent highs in March. As gold prices are traditionally priced in dollars, a decline in the dollar will push gold higher.

Meanwhile, despite the country being under lockdown, Indian gold futures gained more than 22 percent from its recent low and hit fresh record highs. Though the nationwide lockdown has affected the physical market activities, a sharp rise in virus cases and a feeble domestic currency supported the sentiments.

Gold will continue with its broad bullish outlook. As fears of global recession remain it will lift the safe-haven appeal and demand for the commodity. Due to risk aversion and low-interest rates investors continue to seek shelter in safe assets like gold.

On the price front, if conditions are unchanged spot gold prices can lift higher towards $1,780 an ounce initially followed by $2,000 or more. In the Indian market, Rs 50,000 per ten grams can be easily achievable but consistency above the same would target Rs 62,000 or even more. A drop below Rs 32,000 per ten grams is less likely under present market conditions.

The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.