App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Spot gold was steady at $1,760.73 per ounce as of 0339 GMT. The bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week, with prices scaling a near eight-year high of $1,779.06 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,770.90.

Reuters

Gold prices were headed for their third consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of the novel coronavirus, although prices see-sawed on Friday after a firm dollar and a gain in equities countered safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was steady at $1,760.73 per ounce as of 0339 GMT. The bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week, with prices scaling a near eight-year high of $1,779.06 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,770.90.

"The amount of money pumped in by governments definitely supports gold as a safe haven with this COVID-19 situation still around," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, amid low interest rates globally.

Close

But gold is seeing some profit-taking after almost reaching the $1,780 mark due to the overall strength of the dollar and stocks, Lan added.

related news

The dollar has pared a large part of this week's losses.

Asian stock markets ground higher, but are set to end the week little changed as surging COVID-19 infections offset encouraging economic data.

Cases have been rising across the United States, while over 9.51 million people have been infected globally, according to a Reuters tally.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said second-round effects of the pandemic could hurt its economy "considerably", signalling the bank's readiness to ramp up stimulus again.

Lower interest rates and stimulus measures tend to benefit gold, viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

"Given the macro backdrop, sentiment in the gold market is positive, and this is illustrated in the continual increase in exchange-traded fund holdings," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF stood at more than seven-year highs.

Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,847.05 per ounce, but was heading for its worst week since May 1.

Platinum was flat at $803.52. Silver fell 0.9% to $17.71.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Commodities #coronavirus #Covid-19 crisis #Gold #Spot gold

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

BoJ's Haruhiko Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth

BoJ's Haruhiko Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.