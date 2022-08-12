English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold set for fourth weekly gain as US dollar under pressure

    Spot gold was flat at $1,787.57 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. However, bullion has gained 0.7% so far this week.

    Reuters
    August 12, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

    Gold prices were flat on Friday, weighed down by an uptick in the Treasury yields and prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes, although broader weakness in the dollar kept bullion on track for its fourth weekly gain.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was flat at $1,787.57 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. However, bullion has gained 0.7% so far this week.

    * U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,803.10.

    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near a three-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold. [US/]

    Close

    Related stories

    * Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July. It came a day after news that consumer prices (CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.

    * San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense" given the recent economic data including on inflation, but that she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants.

    * Earlier this week, U.S. Fed policymakers noted that they would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures were fully broken.

    * Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 61.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 38.5% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

    * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    * The dollar was set for its third weekly loss in four against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less expensive for other currencies. [USD/]

    * Spot silver eased 0.1% to $20.27 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $954.32, and palladium was steady at $2,277.13.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M June

    0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY June

    0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM June

    0600 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q2

    0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY July

    1200 India Industrial Output YY June

    1230 US Import prices YY July

    1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Aug
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US dollar
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 07:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.