Gold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar

Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151 GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday.

Reuters
April 09, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Global demand for gold bars and coins grew by 10 percent in the fourth quarter of CY2020

Gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in U.S. jobless claims.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151 GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday.

* The metal has gained nearly 1.5% for the week so far, after posting losses in the previous two weeks.

* However, U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% on Friday to $1,756.20 per ounce.

* The U.S. dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies after the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased for the second straight week, last week.

* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by fresh dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

* Powell noted that an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary, and warned that an uptick in COVID-19 cases could slow the recovery.

* The U.S. central bank intends to maintain its ultra-easy stance even though data suggest the economy revving up.

* The European Central Bank policymakers discussed a smaller rise in bond purchases, according to meeting accounts.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday encouraged major economies to add substantial new fiscal stimulus to ensure a robust recovery.

* Silver stood unchanged at $25.45 and was set for biggest weekly gain in four.

* Palladium was down 0.2% to $2,618.51. Platinum fell 0.3% to $1,225.95 but was set for its second straight weekly gain.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #dollar #Gold #US
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:03 am

