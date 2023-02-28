 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,817.70.

Going ahead, since we don’t have any major event lined up, the movement of the dollar index, which has been on a recovery spree for the last four weeks, would largely dictate the trend. It has rebound to 104.59 after testing the low at 100.68 levels. It could face a hurdle around 105.5 next and that might help in some recovery.

Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,817.70.

Prices touched their highest since April 2022 in early February, but soon reversed course. Bullion has fallen more than 6% so far this month after strong economic data showed signs of a resilient U.S. economy, adding to worries of more rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.