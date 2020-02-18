Gold seen rangebound till more clarity emerges on impact of coronavirus outbreak

Ravindra Rao

Gold edged up to trade higher near $1,591 per troy ounce as China struggles to control the virus outbreak that threatens Chinese as well as global economy. While gold is on a stronger footing, it is still stuck in the $1,550-1,600 an ounce range owing to mixed factors.

Gold has benefitted from safe-haven buying, ETF inflows and loose monetary policy stance of central banks. However, strength in the US equity market and US dollar index and concerns about Chinese consumer demand continue to keep a check on the upside.

China has been struggling to control the virus outbreak as is evident from increasing number of deaths and confirmed cases. Deaths in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, climbed by 1,807, with total deaths in China rising to 1,868. The total number of cases in China were more than 72,000 on the last count.

Unless there are clear signs that the outbreak has been contained or a treatment found, gold and other safe-haven assets may remain supported. At the same time, unless the virus is contained, market players may remain worried about China's demand for gold.

Despite increasing risks to Chinese and global economy, equity markets have managed to hold firm. After a brief correction, the US market has bounced back to record highs. This is partly due to general optimism about the US economy and also as market players are focusing more on efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

The Chinese central bank has infused liquidity in the market and is taking measures to support the local companies. The Chinese President is emphasising that the country would work towards achieving its economic goals.

Other central banks like the US Fed have expressed concerns about the outbreak, increasing market expectations that they will continue with loose monetary policies. While expectations of loose monetary policies have helped ease market nerves, it is positive for gold as well.

The US dollar index has risen to October 2019 highs as the US economy is seen outperforming other major economies. Disappointing European economic data and concerns about UK-EU trade negotiations in the post- Brexit phase has also pressurised European currencies.

Overall, gold has been struggling for direction amid both push and pull factors. The virus outbreak in China adds to the multitude of positive factors improving its long-term picture.

The next major move in gold may come only once we get more clarity on impact of the virus outbreak. The longer the delay in containing the virus, the larger will be the impact on the Chinese and global economies. Economic indicators from China will be watched to gauge the impact of the outbreak, especially the trade and manufacturing numbers.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

