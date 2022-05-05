English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold rises over 1% after US Fed softens hawkish stance

    Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields and make zero-yield bullion less attractive by raising its opportunity cost. Gold, which is also perceived as an inflation hedge, is now up for a third straight session in what could be its best winning streak since mid-April.

    Reuters
    May 05, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Make sure you buy hallmarked jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya.

    Make sure you buy hallmarked jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya.

    Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out large, aggressive interest rate hikes for the year as the central bank seeks to contain inflation without triggering an economic recession.

    Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields and make zero-yield bullion less attractive by raising its opportunity cost. Gold, which is also perceived as an inflation hedge, is now up for a third straight session in what could be its best winning streak since mid-April.

    Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,901.56 per ounce, as of 0330 GMT, after rising to its highest since April 29 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.8% to $1,902.00.

    The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a widely expected half-a-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, as it seeks to tighten pandemic-era monetary policy.

    Market participants are cutting hawkish bets and that's been a catalyst for gold's rise, along with the possibility of inflation leaking through as the Fed is not fighting it as hard as expected, trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a news conference after the release of the Fed's policy statement, Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings, driving U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar sharply lower, and supporting gold. [US/]

    The dollar was holding steady near a one-week low, making the greenback-priced gold more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

    "With the Fed (meet) behind us ... it does allow gold to shine again in the risk-off environment, which is otherwise known as the Ukraine-Russia confrontation," Simpson said.

    Spot silver climbed 0.9% to $23.17 per ounce, platinum advanced 1% to $1,001.42, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,275.92.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Fed #Gold #markets #US
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.