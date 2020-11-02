172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|gold-rises-on-us-election-jitters-steady-dollar-caps-gains-6049351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold rises on US election jitters; steady dollar caps gains

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,882.00 per ounce by 0335 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,882.90 per ounce.

Reuters

Gold ticked higher on Monday as caution crept in ahead of Tuesday's hotly contested U.S. presidential elections, sparking some bids for the safe-haven metal, though a resilient dollar capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,882.00 per ounce by 0335 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,882.90 per ounce.

"The longer-term view is bullish on expectations that we are going to get a large stimulus deluge from the U.S. which ultimately should weaken the U.S. dollar and send gold higher," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

Close

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

related news

Democrat Joe Biden holds a commanding national lead over President Donald Trump, but Trump has stayed competitive in the swing states that could decide the White House race.

"The election campaign has been fraught due to coronavirus and the focus is on the immediate aftermath amid fears that a period with no clear picture on the outcome could roil the precious metals market," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

A "blue sweep" of both the White House and Senate would bolster the outlook for rapid and large-scale fiscal stimulus which would be positive for precious metals, Sandu added.

Capping bullion's advance, the dollar held onto recent gains, lowering gold's appeal to other currency holders.

Europe's total COVID-19 cases crossed the grim milestone of 10 million on Sunday, prompting countries such as Britain and Portugal to enact fresh lockdowns.

"Gold traders are worried that these lockdowns could lead to deflationary pressures... gold's next trade is really for a reflation trade," Axi's Innes said.

Silver rose 1.2% to $23.92 per ounce and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,250.19, while platinum fell 0.4% to $845.26.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #US Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.