English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold rises on inflation worries after US stimulus approval

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.02 per ounce by 0134 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,730.90 per ounce.

Reuters
March 15, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Gold prices gained on Monday as the passage of a U.S. stimulus bill stoked inflation risks, although a resultant bounce in Treasury yields kept gains in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.02 per ounce by 0134 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,730.90 per ounce.

* Yields on benchmark 10-year notes held near their highest in more than a year on continued U.S. economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. [US/]

* Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation, although higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Close

Related stories

* U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, data showed on Friday.

* The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a four-month low last week, while the U.S. market morale rose to its highest in a year in early March.

* Investors piled into equities, while pulling money out of gold and bonds in the week up to March 10, data from BofA Global Research showed.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,052.07 tonnes on Friday from 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday.

* Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to March 9, data showed said on Friday.

* Silver rose 0.9% to $26.14, platinum rose 1% to $1,217.37, while palladium fell 0.1% to $2,369.17.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #Gold #US #US stimulus
first published: Mar 15, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.