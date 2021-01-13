MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold rises as rally in US dollar, Treasury yields hits brakes

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,858.56 per ounce by 0255 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,860.10.

Reuters
January 13, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back and the U.S. Treasury yields traded lower, while the outlook of a massive U.S. fiscal stimulus further boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,858.56 per ounce by 0255 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,860.10.

"The big picture is it's still a very constructive year for gold. With real yields remaining rather negative and as the dollar continues its path lower as the year unfolds, making gold an attractive proposition," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if we see dips or a short-term downtrend in gold as the U.S. dollar balances out."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell from 10-month highs, dragging the dollar lower and making gold cheaper for other unit holders.

Close

Related stories

Further boosting gold was U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's plan to inject the virus-hit economy with "trillions" of dollars in relief measures.

Global coronavirus infections rose to more than 91 million, with several Asian and European countries enforcing stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, while vaccination rates remained underwhelming.

Several U.S. Federal Reserve officials see the economy recovering strongly if the vaccinations gather pace, but that also invokes questions about the outlook of central bank's monetary policy.

"Stimulus from Biden should increase inflation expectations and should be good for gold in the short term, but it does rely on the Fed still remaining accommodative, keeping long term rates low," Rodda said.

Silver dipped 0.2% to $25.51 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,079.21, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,388.78.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.