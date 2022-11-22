 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold rises as dollar pauses advance; focus on Fed minutes

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,743.07 per ounce by 0215 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,744.50.

Gold rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the last session's declines, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on future rate hikes.

Bullion fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors preferred the safety of the dollar amid fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. [USD/]

On Tuesday, the dollar paused its advance, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

The Fed's November meeting minutes are due on Wednesday, with most traders betting on a 50-basis point hike in December.. Chances of a 75-bps hike were pegged at 19% following recent comments by Fed officials.

"With investors not expecting any new substantial information, the threat from the minutes is that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) could put the pivot narrative in a hawkish wrapper playing down any chance of a policy swing from tightening to easing," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management.