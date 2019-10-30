Gold remains listless amid concerns that Fed may signal a halt in rate cuts

Ravindra Rao

Gold price rallied to a three-week high of $1,518.02 an ounce late last week but retreated to trade near $1,490 an ounce level on October 29.

The correction in price came in as market players position for US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

The Fed will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday and a decision is scheduled on Wednesday at 2330 hrs IST. The general market expectation is that the Fed may cut interest rate by another 0.25 percent to 1.5-1.75 percent.

So while Fed is expected to cut interest rate for the third consecutive time, Gold price continues to linger in a broad range. This shows that there is still some uncertainty surrounding the Fed's near-certain rate cut.

The rangebound movement in gold is partly due to market concerns that the Federal Reserve may signal a halt in rate cuts after this week’s meeting. Fed’s hesitance on starting a monetary easing cycle and divide amongst Fed officials over the need for additional cuts have caused some uncertainty about future stance.

Additionally, thaw in US and China trade tensions has also helped revive risk sentiment giving central banks some breathing space. Both the US and China are working on finalising terms of phase 1 of a trade deal which could be signed next month. The S&P 500 surged to record high-level on October 28 after US President Donald Trump said the deal with China is expected to be signed “ahead of schedule,” but did not elaborate on the timing, Reuters reported.

Fed has largely held a non-committal stance so far this year and we believe that there are too many uncertainties for the central bank to alter its stance. The central bank may maintain its one step at a time approach and focus on domestic and global development to determine its next move.

US economic data released in the last few weeks has been mixed but confirms a slowdown in economic activity. Meanwhile, the global economic outlook also remains weak with the Chinese economy growing at the slowest pace in almost three decades and European economies mired by Brexit uncertainty.

European Union has agreed on another three-month extension easing concern about a no-deal Brexit, however, political uncertainty is high as UK Prime Minister presses on fresh elections.

Loose monetary policy stance of other central banks may also give the Fed enough reason to keep options open for future moves. European Central Bank kept monetary policy unchanged last week amid increasing divide amongst officials, however, outgoing President Mario Draghi defended bond purchase program. Bank of Japan will hold its monetary policy meeting this week and may maintain support for accommodative stance amid weaker growth and lower inflation.

(The author is Head – Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)