English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold regains some ground as US bond yields, dollar edge lower

    Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,902.46 per ounce, as of 0249 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.34 at $1,902.60.

    Reuters
    April 26, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold prices rose on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields increased bullion's appeal.

    Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,902.46 per ounce, as of 0249 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.34 at $1,902.60.

    The dollar eased from a two-year high scaled in the previous session, making greenback-priced gold cheaper. [USD/]

    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also eased, increasing the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]

    "Some tentative support has appeared in Asia as China eased foreign currency reserves for local banks and set a neutral USD/CNY fix to support the yuan," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley, adding gold's stabilisation looked very fragile.

    Close

    Related stories

    China's central bank said it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.

    Meanwhile, Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.

    Bullion is seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.

    Spot silver gained 1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $926.00, and palladium advanced 2.1% to $2,189.18.

    Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as fears of further COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China reduced demand prospects for the autocatalyst metal, which is used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions.

    Like gold, the recovery in palladium looks fragile and an escalation of the COVID-19 situation in Beijing almost certainly sees a test of support at $2,025, Halley said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US bond
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.