Gold rally to continue as stimulus may raise inflation, currency devaluation risks

Ravindra Rao

COMEX gold has edged up to retest the coveted $1,700 per troy ounce level on April 9 as market players remained hopeful that stimulus measures will continue as long as virus outbreak remains out of control.

Gold has on multiple occasions breached the $1,700 level but has so far failed to sustain above that level as robust safe haven and investor buying is countered by general strength in US dollar and sluggish consumer demand.

Gold has behaved more like a commodity lately and has rallied along with other commodities and equity market as improved risk sentiment mutes gains in the US dollar.

Risk sentiment improved as countries like US discussed lifting virus-related restrictions. As per Bloomberg reports, the White House’s top health advisers are developing criteria to reopen the US economy in coming weeks if trends hold steady.

However, virus outbreak is showing no signs of containment. As per John Hopkins update, global cases have reached nearly 1.5 million while death toll has risen to over 88,500. Meanwhile, economic indicators also point to negative impact of the outbreak. UK GDP fell 0.1% last month as against forecast of a 0.1 percent growth.

The longer it takes to control the virus outbreak, the greater will be its economic effect. To mitigate the economic impact, central banks and governments are taking stimulus measures and this is likely to continue.

Minutes of Fed’s March 15 meeting released on Wednesday noted that the central bank viewed the near-term US economic outlook as having deteriorated sharply in recent weeks and as having become profoundly uncertain. This indicates that the central bank may continue with measures to support their economies.

Governments are also working on ways to support the economy. After a historic $2 trillion package approved late last month, the US government is working on additional measures. Meanwhile, European Union finance ministers are set to resume talks on a half-a-trillion euro economic support package after failing to reach an agreement earlier this week. India is also looking at announcing a second stimulus package targeting small and medium businesses.

Overall, gold has continued to attract investors as market players focus both on the increasing risk from virus outbreak as well as increasing stimulus measures taken to mitigate its economic impact. The greater the monetary infusion, the higher will be the risk of inflation and currency devaluation and this will further increase attractiveness for gold.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.