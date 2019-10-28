Gold: Rally is long in the tooth, prices may top out around $1,550/oz

Hitesh Jain

With gold prices jumping to a six-year high (in dollar terms) during September, we sense that markets have baked in most of the variables, namely ongoing trade issues, deceleration in global manufacturing activity, falling interest rates and sheer size of negative yielding sovereign bonds.

However, we infer that most of the gains is done in the yellow metal.

We need to acknowledge the fact that although there is evident slowdown in global economic activity, an outright risk of recession has not yet materialized.

IMF sees the global GDP growth slowing to 3.0 percent in 2019 and then growth rebounding to 3.4 percent next year. The yield curve in US is no more inverted, with the spread between US 2-year and 10-year bonds in the positive zone. Similarly, the gap between US 3-month and 10-year has reverted to positive after staying below zero for quite some months.

Although the headline GDP reading in US has slowed down due to deceleration in manufacturing and trade, the fact remains that private consumption remains resilient in the world's largest economy.

We perceive that financial markets exaggerated the risk of global recession, with value of negative yielding bonds soaring to $17 trillion at one point of time, quite a humongous number in a $56 trillion global bond market.

The astonishing part was that German bond yields were much negative than Japanese despite relatively higher inflation in Germany. This seemed to be nothing short of a mispricing in the bond markets.

However, sanity is prevailing gradually, with aggregate value of negative yielding bonds now falling to $13 trillion. Stabilization in government bond yields in Japan and Europe has abated the increase in the level of negative-yielding debt, effectively reducing the investment appeal of gold.

Governments in Europe and Asia are gearing for unleashing fiscal stimulus, which can counter the deceleration seen in manufacturing and trade. A likely fiscal stimulus across the global can provide the much-needed impetus to the global economic engine, which can lead to and unwinding of the long only bonds and gold trade.

We sense that market participants will pare back their expectations on aggressive monetary easing in the US. The scale of Fed rate cuts will be much less than the market currently anticipates. Gradual recovery in global economic growth will also dilute the safe-haven demand for the yellow metal.

Moreover, physical offtake for gold also remains weak, with subdued jewellery consumption reported in India and China. Indian physical demand will remain particularly weak given the exorbitantly high prices in local currency terms and recent hike in import duty on the metal. On price front, we see Gold prices topping out around $1,550 an ounce and then retreat to eventually consolidate in the range of $1,350-1,400 an ounce.

On domestic prices, downside in MCX Gold will be confined to Rs 35,000 per 10 gram, as steady depreciation in the Indian Rupee will offset the slide in international prices.

(The author is Senior Analyst - Institutional Equities at Yes Securities.)