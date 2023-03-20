 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher towards Rs 60,150 as investors eye Fed meet

Sandip Das
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade higher towards Rs 60150 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 60790 levels.

Gold prices dropped 1 percent on Monday in the international markets with its safe-haven appeal dimmed by an improvement in risk sentiment after Swiss lender UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse in a rescue effort to contain a banking crisis and stabilise global financial markets.

Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,969.14 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, retreating from its highest level since April 2022 hit earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,977.60.

At 9.56am, gold was down 0.02 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 59,372 for 10 grams, while silver shed 0.19 percent to Rs 68,372 a kilogram.

