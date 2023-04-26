 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal steady as traders assess US data, recession fears worsen

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Prithvi Finmart's Manoj Jain suggests buying gold on dips around Rs 60,000, with a stop loss of Rs 59,700 for the target of Rs 60,550

Deceleration in the US' economy is expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike cycle, which bodes well for precious metals such as gold and silver.

Gold was largely steady in domestic and international markets on April 26 morning as traders assessed weak US economic data and a potential recession.

The metal traded higher in the previous session on an increase in the safe-haven demand."Gold is catching safe-haven buying at lower levels and holds $1,984 per troy ounce levels,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, director, Prithvi Finmart, said.

Gold and silver were expected to remain volatile during the week amid volatility in the dollar index and uncertainty over Fed rate hikes. The US GDP data could offer clarity on rate hikes, he said.

At 10.02 am, Comex gold was at $2,005.75 a troy ounce, largely unchanged from the previous close. The June gold contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India was at around Rs 60,161 for 10 grams, steady from the previous close.