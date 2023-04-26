Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal steady as traders assess US data, recession fears worsen

Deceleration in the US' economy is expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike cycle, which bodes well for precious metals such as gold and silver.

Gold was largely steady in domestic and international markets on April 26 morning as traders assessed weak US economic data and a potential recession.

The metal traded higher in the previous session on an increase in the safe-haven demand."Gold is catching safe-haven buying at lower levels and holds $1,984 per troy ounce levels,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, director, Prithvi Finmart, said.

Gold and silver were expected to remain volatile during the week amid volatility in the dollar index and uncertainty over Fed rate hikes. The US GDP data could offer clarity on rate hikes, he said.

At 10.02 am, Comex gold was at $2,005.75 a troy ounce, largely unchanged from the previous close. The June gold contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India was at around Rs 60,161 for 10 grams, steady from the previous close.

Comex July silver contract was at $25.28 a troy ounce, up 0.8 percent, while the May MCX silver contract was at Rs 74,474 a kilograms, up 0.3 percent.

Consumer confidence dips in the US

A drop in consumer confidence in the US during April soured sentiments in financial markets. Deceleration in the American economy is expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike cycle, which bodes well for precious metals such as gold and silver.

The market expects the US central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting in May. A pause in the hike cycle is expected to increase demand for non-yielding assets such as gold.

"Gold is still near the $2,000 level and if the bloodbath on Wall Street gets uglier, investors will eventually pile back into the precious metal," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, Americas, said in a note.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Comex gold has support at $1,992-1,984 and resistance at $2,014-2,022. Silver has support at $24.80-24.40 and resistance at $25.40-25.84.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 60,060-59,800 and resistance at Rs 60,440-60,650. Silver has support at Rs 73,800-73,220 a kilograms and resistance at Rs 74,750-75,200.

"We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 60,000 per 10 grams, with a stop loss of Rs 59,700 for the target of Rs 60,550," said Jain.

Investors will wait for the US GDP data, to be released on April 27, which may offer clues to Fed's next rate move.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​