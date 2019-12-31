App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices steady, set for best year since 2010

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, holding below a more than two-month peak hit in the previous session, as weakness in the dollar countered optimism about the United States and China signing an interim trade deal soon.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was little changed at $1,515.23 per ounce by 0044 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Oct. 25 at $1,516.20 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,518.30.

Gold prices are set to post their best year since 2010, having gained about 18%, mainly driven by a tariff war between the world's two largest economies and quantitative easing by major central banks.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. On Friday, the index suffered its biggest one-day fall since March.

The White House's trade adviser said on Monday the U.S.-China Phase 1 deal would be signed next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative.

The South China Morning Post reported on Monday Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would visit Washington this week to sign the deal.

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Dec. 24.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in November plunged 72% from the previous month to their lowest in nearly nine years, data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to$17.93 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4% to $961.27 and palladium edged up 0.1% at $1,907.66 per ounce.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:37 am

tags #China #Commodities #Gold #United States #US gold

