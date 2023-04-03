 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold prices pare losses on rate hike bets after OPEC+ cut

Reuters
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,964.69 per ounce by 0924 GMT, having earlier slipped to its lowest in nearly a week at $1,949.54. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.2% at $1,982.00.

While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates to rein in rising price pressures tend to dim appeal for the asset since it pays no interest.

Gold prices eased on Monday after OPEC+ made a surprise announcement of oil output cuts, sparking inflation concerns and raising bets on more central bank rate hikes.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,964.69 per ounce by 0924 GMT, having earlier slipped to its lowest in nearly a week at $1,949.54. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.2% at $1,982.00.

A knee-jerk reaction to OPEC+ cutting production, with the dollar rising, was pushing gold lower but some bargain hunters were coming in around the $1960-$1965 level, StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said.

Given that energy is a ”reasonably high component of inflationary forces,” there could be more rate hikes expected, which the market is pricing in, she added.