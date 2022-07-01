English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold prices may rise by Rs 2,000 per 10 gm as govt hikes import duty

    With domestic gold prices surging, demand is likely to take a hit at a time when the country is already grappling with high inflation, say analysts.

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    July 01, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government on July 1 increased gold import duty to 15 percent from 10.75 percent to stem the steep decline in the rupee and curb the widening current account deficit (CAD) amid the surging import of the yellow metal which touched $23.33 billion in May.

    The duty changes came into effect on June 30.

    Earlier, the basic customs duty on gold was 7.5 percent, now it will be 12.5 percent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 percent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 percent.

    The net duty change will be 4.25 percent as a social welfare surcharge of 0.75 percent has been exempted. Gold also attracts an additional 3 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well, which means the total levies on gold will be 18.45 percent.

    "Considering the fact that we largely import gold to meet domestic demand, this is likely to lead to a proportionate rise in the price of domestic gold by around Rs 2,000 per 10gm," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

    Close

    Related stories

    With domestic prices surging, demand is likely to take a hit at a time when the country is already grappling with high inflation, Sachdeva noted.

    India's total imports jumped by around 56 percent in May (YoY) amid surging costs of energy products, whereas gold imports, which is a non-essential commodity, rose by 677 percent from a year ago to $5.83 billion, the highest level in a year.

    "India is a net importer due to oil and gold requirements. The same places pressure on the rupee (which hit a record low earlier this week, 6.5 percent decline YTD), the decision has been taken in order to reduce inflows," said Naveen Mathur, Director Commodities and Currencies, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

    "MCX Gold has gained more than 2.50 percent at the opening trade but owing to pressure in the international Gold which is trading below $1800/oz, prices may cool down on the MCX too," Mathur added.

    MCX Gold August may decline to Rs 51,400/10 gram, Mathur predicted.

    In May, a total of 107 tonnes of gold was imported and in June, too, the imports have been significant. "The surge in gold imports is putting pressure on current account deficit," the finance ministry said.

    As per the estimates, India's current account deficit is expected to widen to 2.9 percent of GDP for the current fiscal, as compared to 1.2 percent in FY22.
    Ravi Prakash Kumar is a business journalist with over 5 years of experience, and has worked with Mint, Business Standard and ET. He writes on various topics for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #Gold #gold prices
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 03:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.