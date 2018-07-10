App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices inch up amid Brexit uncertainty, steady dollar

US gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,259.90 an ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, amid political uncertainty over Brexit and as the US dollar held steady.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,259.30 an ounce, as of 0357 GMT. In the previous session, the metal touched its highest since June 26 at $1,265.87.

US gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,259.90 an ounce.

"A stronger yuan and slight weakness in the USD has provided support for gold," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.

related news

"Also, geopolitical issues such as Britain's confused exit from the European Union and US President Trump's assertion that China was impeding North Korean progress on denuclearisation have provided some support for gold."

The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major currencies on Tuesday after dropping to its lowest since mid-June in the previous session, while the British pound was frail after the departure of two key eurosceptic ministers raised worries about a "hard Brexit."

Britain's ramshackle exit from the European Union could damage economic growth in the euro zone, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said.

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that China might be seeking to derail US efforts aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, but said he was confident that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would uphold a pact the two agreed on last month.

Investors were also waiting on the sidelines for developments on the trade war front between China and the United States, said Dick Poon, general manager, Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in COMEX gold by 105 contracts to 4,291 contracts in the week to July 3, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Monday.

Silver speculators trimmed their net long position by 11,515 contracts to 10,651 contracts, CFTC data showed. This was the weakest position since January.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund dropped 0.18 percent to 800.77 tonnes on Monday.

In other precious metals, silver climbed 0.4 percent to $16.14 an ounce and platinum gained 0.6 percent to $851.90.

Palladium dipped 0.1 percent to $959.50 an ounce.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 12:54 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.