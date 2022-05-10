English
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India's Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    Gold prices hold ground as US bond yields slide

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
    Make sure you buy hallmarked jewellery this Akshaya Tritiya.

    Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,854.10.

    * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields extended declines on Tuesday after pulling back from their highest level in 3-1/2 years in the previous session, buoying prices of zero-yield gold. [US/]

    * The dollar held steady near a fresh 20-year high scaled on Monday on risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. [USD/]

    Close

    * This made greenback-priced and rival safe-haven bullion less attractive for other currency holders, and continued to restrain gold prices after pushing them 1% lower in the previous session.

    * Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Monday said he expects the U.S. central bank to deliver two or three more half-percentage-point interest rate hikes but won't need to use anything bigger, noting some hopeful signs on inflation.

    * While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

    * Russian President Vladimir Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday, but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine, despite Western warnings he might use his Red Square address to order a national mobilisation.

    * Spot silver slipped 0.1% to $21.77 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $951.10, while palladium gained 0.3% to $2,102.74.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0130 Australia Retail Trade Q1

    0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment May

    0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions May



    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US bond #yields
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:15 am
