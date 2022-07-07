English
    Gold prices firm as dollar rally pauses

    Reuters
    July 07, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
    Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

    Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion. [USD/]

    U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,741.80.

    "With momentum pointing south, dip buyers are effectively trying to catch a falling knife," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

    "$1,721 and $1,700 are potential levels of support for bulls to consider taking a punt.. but until the dollar tops, it likely is a punt."

    In the prior session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9% to its lowest level since Sept. 30 at $1,731.00.

    "This decline has room to continue," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that if gold falls through support at $1,715 per ounce, it could head under the $1,700 figure to the vicinity of about $1,680.

    A deteriorating inflation situation prompted Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

    Trading in gold has been volatile over the past month as traders awaited a fresh catalyst for prices, which were hemmed into a range by support from a worsening economic outlook and the weight of an elevated dollar.

    Higher interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    World equities on Thursday were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

    Spot silver rose 0.7% to $19.32 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $857.53, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,927.92.
    Reuters
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 10:28 am
