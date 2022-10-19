English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold prices edge lower on steady dollar, Fed rate-hike jitters

    Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,650.75 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT.

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar steadied, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to tightening monetary policy also weighed on zero-yield bullion's appeal.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,650.75 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT.

    * U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,657.30.

    * The dollar index was a tad bit higher in early Asian hours, having bounced off its lowest level since Oct. 6 overnight. [USD/]

    Close

    Related stories

    * The U.S. central bank may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

    * Production at U.S. factories rose in September indicating the manufacturing sector remains on reasonable footing despite the Fed's efforts to hamper demand and lower inflation.

    * Although traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes to control soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.

    * Delegates from around the world meeting at the London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year's time, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 0.29 tonnes on Tuesday.

    * Russia's central bank sees no need in raising gold holdings in its gold and forex reserves, its deputy governor, Alexei Zabotkin said on Tuesday, shrugging off a plea from the gold miners to increase state purchases amid Western sanctions.

    * Spot silver eased 0.2% to $18.72 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% higher at $909.88 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,019.75.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0600 UK CPI YY Sept

    0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Sept

    1230 US Housing Starts Number Sept

    1800 US The Federal Reserve issues

    the Beige Book of economic condition
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Fed #Federal Reserve #Gold
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.