Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,751.80.

Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar index was up 0.3%.

* Most market participants are pricing in a 50 basis-point interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's December meeting after minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting signalled a slower pace of rate hikes.

* Lower interest rates make gold attractive in comparison to interest-yielding assets while weighing on the dollar.