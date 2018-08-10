App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices buoyed by global political tensions

Spot gold was flat at $1,212.12 an ounce at 0321 GMT, having lost 0.1 percent on Thursday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices held broadly steady in Asia on Friday after dipping the session before, drawing little support from global political tensions and turbulence in currency markets.

Spot gold was flat at $1,212.12 an ounce at 0321 GMT, having lost 0.1 percent on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures were steady at around $1,219.6 an ounce.

"We're looking for a direction in the U.S. dollar to really dictate price action (in gold) today," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said, adding geopolitical issues around, in emerging markets in particular, were unlikely to provide a boost to prices.

related news

The U.S. dollar, in which gold is priced, was down about 0.2 percent at 110.90 yen. The greenback, however, hovered just short of a 13-month high against a basket of peers as European currencies such as the pound and euro continued to lose traction.

Meanwhile, fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow drove down Russia's rouble to a near two-year low, while the Turkish lira plumbed a record low in the wake of a diplomatic rift with the United States.

Gold prices, which can gain during uncertainty, have largely failed to benefit from rising geopolitical tensions this year, as investors have chosen the safety of the dollar over the precious metal.

Also adding pressure on gold were expectations for higher interest rates in the United States, where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise benchmark lending rates for the third time this year next month.

The U.S. economy is performing "very well" with continued growth clearing the way for one or two more interest rate hikes in 2018, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday in an interview in which he dismissed earlier worries about weak inflation.

Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and Treasury yields, adding pressure on greenback-denominated, non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,206-$1,220 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

In other metals, silver edged up 0.1 percent to $15.42 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.3 percent at $833.10, while palladium was 0.4 percent lower at 903.75.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:18 am

tags #Commodities #gold and silver #Spot gold

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.