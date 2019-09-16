Gold price today: Yellow metal up over 1% as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets

Gold prices jumped more than 1 percent in futures trade on September 16 as investors turned attention to safe-haven assets after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities fueled risk-off sentiment.

Around 0920 hours, MCX Gold traded at Rs 37,956 per 10 grams, up Rs 432.

In the international market, spot gold was 1.2 percent higher at $1,506.87 per ounce, and on track to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 23, said a Reuters report.

“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States was “locked and loaded” for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities after a senior official in his administration said Iran was to blame,” it said.

Reacting to the news, Oil prices surged to a six-month high on Monday, while Wall Street futures turned lower and safe-haven bets returned after the weekend attacks, on Saudi’s crude facilities, knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply.

All eyes are of US Federal Reserve meeting this week which could again fuel demand for Gold. ECB's announcement of 20 billion euro QE program effective from November 1, 2019 triggered some profit-taking in the dollar index and send signals to US Federal Reserve for a further rate cut in its next week’s policy meet.