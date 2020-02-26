App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal under pressure; use dips towards 42,000 to buy

Overall the trend remains positive. RSI & MACD are signaling trend to be heavy. Some profit booking can be on cards as overbought levels are indicated on the charts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold April futures under pressure on February 26 despite positive trend seen in international spot prices, but experts feel that from a trading perspective, traders could use dips towards 42,000 per 10 gm to accumulate or add fresh positions in the yellow metal.

Gold prices rose on February 26, heading back towards a more-than seven-year high hit earlier this week, as a warning from the United States over the domestic spread of the coronavirus outbreak rattled global markets, supporting safe-haven demand, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was trading at $1,643.49 per ounce, after having slumped as much as 1.9 percent in the previous session. On Monday, prices touched $1,688.66, their highest in more than seven years.

Close

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, April gold contracts were trading lower by Rs 298, or 0.70 percent, at Rs 42,490 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours.

related news

Gold and silver prices crashed on Tuesday after record gains. Gold prices plunged more than 3 percent while silver hit a 4 percent lower circuit.

The selloff in global equities triggered profit-taking in precious metals. Gold breached crucial support of $1640 per troy ounce and silver also breached crucial support of $18 per troy ounce.

“At MCX Gold closed below 43000 and silver closed below 48000. Due to very high volatility in global equities we expect both the precious metals remain volatile today and gold is expected to hold $1622 per troy ounce and silver is expected to hold $17.70 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director & Head of Commodities, IndiaNivesh told Moneycontrol.

“If gold corrected towards 42000 levels will be an opportunity to buy again and if silver prices corrected towards 46800 will be an opportunity to buy again,” he said.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities Ltd

On the daily chart, Gold traded negative on Tuesday, Gold prices fell around 2 percent on Tuesday as investors chose to pocket profits after the metal hit a seven-year high in the previous session.

Overall the trend remains positive. RSI & MACD are signaling trend to be heavy. Some profit booking can be on cards as overbought levels are indicated on the charts.

For the day 42750-42925 will act as resistance whereas 42600-42325 as supports.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services.

The rapid spread of coronavirus outside China and its possible negative global economic impact supports gold’s haven demand. Hints that the epidemic could hit global equities and treasury yields. This is likely to push investors to seek safety in gold. Meanwhile, policy easing measures from various central banks to shore up the economy and moderate physical market activities are likely to limit major upside.

Technical outlook: While prices stay above $1620 expect rallies to continue with stiff resistance is seen at $1662 followed by $1695 levels. A close below $1595 is required to negate the bullish outlook.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 09:37 am

tags #gold price today #gold rate today #India gold #MCX GOLD #portfolio strategy #silver price today

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.