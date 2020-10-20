Gold price today: Yellow metal trades with marginal loss; support seen at Rs 50,330

Gold was trading flat in India with a negative bias on October 20 following a muted trend in the international spot prices that were hovering near $1,900 per troy ounce.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.29 percent at Rs 50,539 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.29 percent lower at Rs 61,915 per kg.

Experts are of the view that precious metal could remain choppy amid volatility in the dollar index and investors can look at buying the dip. Support is seen near Rs 50500-50,330 per 10 gm.

Gold and silver rebounded on October 19 to settle on a positive note in the international market. Gold settled at $1,911.70 per troy ounce and silver at $24.70 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals gained amid corrections in the dollar index and renewed safe-haven buying due to lockdown announcements in some parts of the UK.

Rising coronavirus cases in the European Union, UK, and the United States triggered some safe-haven buying in both the metals but a delay in the US stimulus restricted gains, experts said.

The dollar index slipped around 0.50 percent on October 19 and settled below 93.50 marks and supported global commodities. Media reports say there is some renewed hope for an agreement between congressional Democrats and Republicans on a stimulus package for the Americans.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile amid volatility in the dollar index and speculation on the US stimulus. Gold is having support at $1896-1884 per troy ounce and resistance at $1920-1933 per troy ounce. Silver is having support at $24.33-24.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.20-25.50 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“On MCX, gold has support at Rs 50,500-50330 and resistance at Rs 50,850-51,000 levels. Silver has support at Rs 61,300-60,500 and resistance at 63,000-63,600 levels. We suggest buying on dip in both the precious metals around the first support in the domestic markets,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices rebounded on October 19 as the dollar retreated amid expectations of a US stimulus deal ahead of the November 3 presidential elections.

The White House is cautiously optimistic that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be moving toward making a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus bill.

Domestic bullion could start off flat on October 20, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX December gold did not manage to close above the 65-Daily Moving Average at around 50,750, indicating a sideways momentum where 50,700-50,900 will hold resistance and support is at 50,400-50,200 levels.

MCX December silver traded in the 61,177-63,280 range with a positive bias throughout the session. However, 63400-64550 holds a resistance and support is at 61,800-60,300 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.