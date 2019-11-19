Gold price today: Yellow metal trades volatile amid US-China trade talks; buy on dips

Gold December futures traded in a range on Tuesday as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets.

International Gold hit the highest level since November 7. Citing a government source, CNBC reported that Beijing was pessimistic about a trade deal with the United States.

Gold December futures were trading with a loss of Rs 48 or 0.13 percent at Rs 38,181 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours IST.

Experts feel that trade deal odds are likely to keep both the precious metals volatile in the short term. Investors can create long positions in Gold on a dip towards 38,050.

“Optimism over the US - China trade deal eased apprehensions of a further economic slowdown and boosted the market optimism. Increased global economic confidence may reduce gold’s safe-haven demand and influence the price of yellow metal,” Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“However, growing geopolitical tensions are likely to offer lower-level support to prices. On the domestic side, a weak INR would protect prices from major selling pressure,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

MCX Gold December: If unable to break the resistance zone of Rs 38250-300 regions expect corrective selling pressure which could take prices lower to Rs 37890 followed by Rs 37760 levels. However, a direct rise above Rs 38300 would be an early signal of strong buying momentum towards 38440 or even more.

London spot gold: Prices need to break $1478 to extend rallies towards $1485 followed by $1495/1510 levels. However, the inability to do so may see selling pressure towards $1462 initially followed by $1455. Consistent trades below $1455 would be an early signal of major liquidation pressure.

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities

Correction in dollar index supported prices in the international market. Rupee also weakens and adds additional gain in the domestic market. We expect trade deal odds keep both the precious metals remain volatile.

Gold is having support at 38,050 and resistance at 38,330. A fresh buy can be initiated on dips around 38,050 with a stop loss of 37,920 for targets of 38,330-38,400.

Silver prices have support at 44,400 and resistance near 44,850. Fresh buy can be initiated around 44400 with SL of 44100 for targets of 44850-44900.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold December contract reversed sharply from the low of 37800 in the last session and closed on the positive note near 38250 levels. This was on the back of rise witnessed in international Gold prices from $1456 to $1472 levels. Now sustainability above $1475 will open up further upside towards $1490 levels.

On the downside 38100 is the immediate support. On upside move above 38320 will take prices towards 38580 levels.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold December buy in the range of 38150-38130 with 38050 as stop loss and target of 38350-38400 levels.