Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal trades strong; deploy buy on dips for a target of Rs 49,200-49,600

Experts are of the view that the overall trend for both Gold and Silver remains firm, and investors should deploy buy on dip strategy. The near term target for Gold is seen in the range of 49200-49600 levels as long as it holds above Rs 48,800 per 10 gm.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold August Futures trades firm with a positive bias on July 13 following positive trend seen in the international spot prices.

The international Gold prices held above the key $1,800-per-ounce level, as worries over surging coronavirus cases around the world kept the safe-haven metal underpinned, said a Reuters report.

More than 12.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 565,626 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Close

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.30 percent at Rs 49,008 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. September futures for silver were trading 1.18 percent higher at Rs 51,967 per kg.

Experts are of the view that the overall trend for both gold and silver remains firm, and investors should deploy buy on dip strategy. The near term target for gold is seen in the range of Rs 49,200-49,600 levels as long as it holds above Rs 48,800 per 10 gm.

Both the precious metals gained last week in the international as well as domestic market. Weakness in rupee additionally supported both the precious metals in the domestic market.

Gold gained 0.66 percent and settled at $1801.90 per troy ounce and silver gained 3.98 percent and settled at $19.05 per troy ounce at Comex division.

At MCX, gold gained 1.70 percent and settled at record highs of Rs 48,863 per 10 gram and silver settled with a gain of 6.13 percent and settled at Rs 51,362 per kilogram.

“Gold tested fresh nine years high at Comex division and test $1,829.80 during the week. At MCX, gold settled at new lifetime highs last week, and still the momentum is firm for gold if the prices sustain above Rs 48,800 this week could extend the gains towards Rs 49,200-49,600 levels. Rs 48,330 on a closing basis act as major support for the gold,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“Silver gave a fresh breakout above Rs 51,150 on a weekly closing basis and if it sustains above these levels could extend the gains towards Rs 52,100-53,000 in the coming days. Rs 50,300 act as a major support on a closing basis for silver,” he said.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities

International bullion ended lower on Friday amid profit booking. The dollar gave up gains to end marginally lower, while the spread of coronavirus in many US states and other countries raised continued uncertainty over the economic outlook and limited downside in bullion prices.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot traded in a range of $1,794-$1,810 levels where it ended on a negative note around $1,798 levels. However, upside momentum will continue above $1,800 levels up to $1,813-$1,825 levels. Support is placed at $1,790-$1,784 levels.

Domestic bullion could start flat to higher this Monday morning, tracking a marginally positive start in the international markets.

Technically, the MCX Gold August contract made a high of Rs 49,230 levels where it fails to cross its previous all-time high level of Rs 49,348, moreover, it gave a sharp fall up to Rs 48,710 levels indicating some exhaustion of prices at this levels. Resistance holds at Rs 49,050-49,230 level and Support is at Rs 48,600-48,450 levels.

MCX Silver September made a high of Rs 51,642 levels from where it gave a sharp fall up to Rs 50,952 levels. Prices are likely to trade with a mild consolidation phase where it could trade in a range of Rs 51,000-51,800 levels in the coming session.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1,807/oz supported by choppy US dollar, US-China tensions, and increasing virus cases globally and especially in the US. However, weighing on price is ETF outflows, stable equity markets, and some upbeat economic readings from major economies.

Gold has come off recent highs and we may need a fresh trigger to build the momentum to breach recent highs.

With mixed factors in place at present, we may see choppy trade today however buy on dips is recommended as rising virus cases and US-China tensions may keep prices supported.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:44 am

