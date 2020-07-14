Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,900-48,750

India's August gold Futures slipped on July 14 amid muted trend in international spot prices. Experts see crucial support for the metal at around Rs 48,900-48,750 per 10 gm but it can show strength in the coming days, hence deploy buy on dips.

Gold prices fell below the key $1,800-level on July 14, as the US dollar strengthened, though worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and US-China tensions put a floor under bullion prices, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was down towards $1,797.45 per ounce as the dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, added the report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.46 percent at Rs 48,922 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 1.18 percent lower at Rs 52,421 per kg.

Both the precious metals had extended gains the previous day. Gold settled at $1804.90 per troy ounce with around 0.25 percent gains and silver at $19.45 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold settled with around 0.50 percent gains at around 49,100 and silver climbed more than 3 percent and crossed 53,000 levels. The yellow metal failed to hold on to the crucial support of 49,100 and the next big support is placed at 48,750-48,770 on a closing basis.

“Weakness in the dollar index and rising coronavirus cases support safe-haven buying in both the precious metals. California shutdown also added gains in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain firm and could show further strength in the coming days. At MCX, gold prices sustaining above 49,100 can extend the gains towards 49,330-49,550 levels; 48,770 on a closing basis act as major support for the gold,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities

Record-high COVID-19 cases in the US in a day have cast doubts over the pace of economic re-openings well as the resumption of schools in the fall season.

International bullion prices have started weaker on July 14 in Asian trade amid profit booking. However, the downside remains limited amid escalating tensions between US and China, keeping its safe-haven appeal intact.

Technically, the MCX August gold contract made a high of 49,265 levels and did not manage to cross its all-time high of 49,348. The metal had a volatile session, indicating some exhaustion of prices at the high 49, 300 level. Resistance holds at 49,230-49,400 level and Support is at 48,900-48,750 levels.

MCX September silver made a high of 53,184 levels from where it gave a more than 3 percent gains. Prices are likely to trade with an upside momentum and silver could trade in the 52,600-53,500 range in the coming session.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

Gold’s haven demand continues to be supported by concerns over surging new virus cases across the globe, weak dollar and escalating political and financial uncertainties. Meanwhile, signs of an economic rebound are likely to trigger higher level profit-booking.

Technical Outlook (London spot): As long as prices stay above $1,770, bullish sentiments are likely to continue with resistance seen at $1,830 followed by $1,882 levels. The immediate downside reversal point is $1,735.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold traded 0.7 percent lower near $1,801 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day. Gold weakened as global risk aversion helped the US dollar index stabilise. However, supporting the price is increasing virus cases in the US, US-China tensions and renewed ETF buying.

Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess the virus and geopolitical risks, however, the general bias may be on the upside amid increasing challenges to the global economy.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.