Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; Silver May futures also down over 1%

India Gold MCX April futures edged lower on March 2 tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices. Silver May futures trade with losses of more than 1 percent in early trade.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.57 percent at Rs 45,050 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 67,786 a kilogram.

Gold and silver showed mixed trends on Monday in the international markets. Gold prices fell amid better-than-expected US ISM manufacturing data and strength in the dollar index. However, silver traded steady.

Gold April futures contract settled at $1,723 per troy ounce while Silver May futures contract settled at $26.68 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals also settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets.

“Robust manufacturing PMI numbers ease safe-haven appeal in precious metals. Rising U.S. 10-year bond yield also eased safe-haven appeal in the precious metals. We expect both the precious metals could remain volatile and gold could test $1700 per troy ounce in the short term,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has a support at 45100-44880 and resistance at 45550-45770; silver is having support at 68300-67700 and resistance at 69200-69900 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in silver on dips around 68300 with a stop loss below 67700 on a closing basis for the target of 69500.

Trading Strategy:

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades about 0.9% lower near $1,706/oz after a 0.3% decline on March 1. Gold remains pressurised by firmness in the US dollar, higher bond yields, and continuing ETF outflows. However, supporting price is progress on US stimulus, loose monetary policy stance of central banks, and increased inflation expectations.

Gold multiple attempts at pullback have failed to indicate the strength of bears and this may not change unless the US dollar corrects sharply.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices gave up gains on Monday as a stronger dollar and increased risk appetite among investors offset support from a fall in U.S. Treasury yields.

Silver prices too ended in the red on Monday. Domestic gold prices ended lower, tracking weak overseas prices. Silver ended flat on Monday.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade lower this Tuesday morning tracking overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold April will continue its negative momentum below 45500 up to 45140-44900 levels. Resistance is at 45450-45800 levels.

MCX Silver May has given a breakdown below 67500 indicating a further downside fall up to 66900-65700 levels. Resistance is at 67800-68200 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.