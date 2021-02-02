Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; silver March futures down over 2%

India Gold MCX April futures are trading lower on February 2 tracking muted trends seen in the international spot prices. Silver March Futures were down more than 2 percent.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April contracts were trading lower by 0.60 percent at Rs 48,430 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. Silver March futures were trading 2.2 percent lower at Rs 72,032 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices gained in the international markets on Monday. Gold April futures contract settled at $1863.90 per troy ounce and Silver March futures contract settled at $29.42 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets due to duty reduction on precious metals in the Union Budget 2021. Gold April futures contract settled at Rs 48,720 per 10 gram with a loss of over 1 percent, and Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 73,666 per one kilogram with a gain of over 5 percent.

The government of India reduced duty on both the precious metals from 12.5 percent to 7.50 percent and introduced a 2.50 percent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess. Effective net duty reduction on both the precious metals are approximately 2.50 percent.

After the duty reduction in the Union Budget both the precious metals slipped in the domestic markets but positive global cues lifted the prices.

“Global market analysts are predicting that silver prices could again test $40-50 per troy ounce mark in the short term. The US Federal Reserve also shows concerns about the economic recovery from the pandemic and needs more stimulus to support the growth,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Hope of further US stimulus and downbeat economic data continues to support prices of precious metals. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and continue to get support at lower levels,” he said.

Jain added that at MCX, Gold has support at Rs 48400-48220 and the resistance is placed at Rs 49000-49330; Silver has support at Rs 72700-71500 and resistance is placed at Rs 74400-75800 levels.

“We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 48300 with the stop loss of Rs 47800 for the target of Rs 49000 and in the silver around Rs 72000 with the stop loss of Rs 69800 for the target of Rs 75800,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended higher on Monday, with silver outperforming gold.

The US Dollar index ended in the green and capped upside.

Silver prices rose for the third consecutive session, rising over 11 percent continued by talks that retail inventors are pushing prices higher in a GameStop style manner.

Technically, MCX Gold April has traded with huge volatility where prices have given sharp correction from Rs 49700 levels. However, prices hold support near Rs 48500-48200. Resistance is at Rs 48800-49200 levels.

MCX Silver March has given a breakout of Rising Channel formation above Rs 71300 and could continue its bullish momentum up to Rs 74700-75200 levels. Support is at Rs 72100-70500 levels.