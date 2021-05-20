Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower, experts say sell for a target of Rs 48,330

Gold was trading lower in Indian markets on May 20, tracking a muted trend in international spot prices as the dollar firmed and US treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.29 percent at Rs 48,531 for 10 grams at 0935 hours. July silver futures were trading 0.39 percent lower at Rs 72,094 a kilogram.

“Minutes of the US central bank's April 27-28 meeting said a number of policymakers thought if the US economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate 'at some point' to discuss tightening its accommodative policy,” said a Reuters report.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Gold and silver had a roller coaster ride the previous day amid a selloff in cryptocurrencies. Both metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets.

Gold & Silver Rates May 18, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai May 18, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 46,640 46,640

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹45,640 45,640 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai May 18, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 786 786

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹78,600 78,600 View more Show

Gold June futures contract settled at $1,881.50 per troy ounce and July silver contract settled at $28.02 a troy ounce. Both metals also ended mixed in domestic markets.

A catch-up rally in the gold sent prices to a four-and-half month high on May 19 after a selloff in cryptocurrencies and US equities. The dollar index also rebounded from the lows and capped gains in the precious metals.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s April monetary policy meeting showed that with momentum building in the economy, the committee has started talking about tightening its current monetary policy.

“If the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tapering bond-buying programme, it could impact gold and silver prices again. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in Thursday’s session and gold could face stiff resistance around $1,900 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research at Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said.

“Gold has support at $1,872-1,858 and resistance at $1,892-1,902 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 48,480-48,300 and resistance at Rs 48,880-49,020 levels. We suggest selling in the gold around Rs 48,850 with a stop loss of Rs 49,050 for the target of Rs 48,330,” he said.

Track Live Gold Prices here

Technical indicators

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold was unable to hold on to its gains and saw some selling pressure from the highs of the session on May 19 as the Federal Reserve signalled that a discussion on reducing its bond-purchasing programme could soon be on the table.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s April monetary policy meeting showed that with momentum building in the US economy, the committee will begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.

The committee reiterated that it would likely be some time until the economy would make substantial progress toward the Fed’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade flat on May 20, tracking overseas prices.

Technically, if MCX June gold breaks out above Rs 48,400, price could move to Rs 48,800-49,100. Support is at Rs 48,350-48,150.

Technically, July silver breakout of Rs 72,500 can take prices up to Rs 73,200-74,000 levels. Support is at Rs 71,500-70,400.

Amit Khare, AVP-Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

On MCX, both precious metals reached 4.5 months high on May 19. Traders are advised to go long on dips and also focus on important technical levels given below:

June Gold closing price: Rs 48,674, support 1: 48,400, support 2: 48,100, resistance 1: 49,100, resistance 2: 49,500.*

July Silver closing price: Rs 72,374, support 1: 71,800, support 2: 71000, resistance 1: 73,000, resistance 2: 73,600.*

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPATVP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd

Comex gold was trading 0.4 percent lower near $1,873/oz after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day, when it tested the highest level since early Jan. Gold came under pressure as FOMC minutes noted that discussions over tapering of bond purchases have begun even as the central bank continues with an accommodative stance.

ETF outflows also show profit-taking by investors. However, choppiness in the financial market amid inflation concerns and worries about China’s commodity purchases supported the metal.

Gold has rallied sharply in the last few days but lack of any positive trigger from FOMC minutes may make it vulnerable to some profit-taking.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.