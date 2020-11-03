172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|gold-price-today-yellow-metal-trades-lower-crucial-support-placed-at-rs-50800-6056041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower, crucial support placed at Rs 50,800

Experts are of the view that both gold and silver are likely to remain volatile but yellow metal should find support near Rs 50,800.

Kshitij Anand
Representative image
Representative image

Gold was trading lower in Indian markets on November 3, tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.23 percent at Rs 50,950 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 61,881 per kg.

Experts are of the view that both gold and silver are likely to remain volatile but yellow metal should find support near Rs 50,800.

Close

The metals gained the previous day amid uncertainty over the US elections outcome and a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note.

related news

December gold futures contract settled at $1892.50 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.73 percent and silver futures contract settled at $24.03 per troy ounce with a gain of 1.35 percent.

Domestic markets also settled on a positive note. December gold futures contract settled at Rs 51,067 per 10 gram while silver contract settled at Rs 62,007 a kilogram.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain highly volatile in a big- events week and safe-haven buying will continue to support both the precious metals at lower levels. Gold is having support at $1884-1866 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,900-1,920,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Silver has support at $23.70-23.40 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.40-24.80. On MCX, gold has support at Rs 50,800-50,660 and resistance at Rs 51,300-51,500 levels. Silver has support at Rs 61,400-60,800 levels and resistance at 62800-63500 levels. We suggest buying on dips in both the precious metals,” he said.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategies

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading mixed near $,1895/oz after a 0.7 percent the previous day. Gold was choppy amid uncertainty ahead of the US elections.

Support from rising virus cases and hopes of additional monetary and fiscal measures are countered by ETF outflows and general strength in the US dollar. 

Gold has bounced back from recent lows but may not see a sustained rise until the US dollar corrects.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Commodities #gold price today #gold rate today #MCX GOLD December contract #silver price today #silver rate today

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.