Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; crucial support placed at Rs 50,300

India Gold MCX December Futures trades lower on Thursday following muted trend seen in the international spot prices. Experts are of the view that both Gold and Silver are likely to trade in a range and the yellow metal should be able to find support near Rs 50,300-50,000 levels.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.32 percent at Rs 50,381 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 1 percent lower at Rs 61,017 per kg.

Gold and silver rebound on Wednesday after Tuesday's crash in the international markets. Gold settled at $1907.30 per troy ounce while Silver settled at $24.395 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 50542 per 10 gram while silver settled at Rs 61,603 per one kilogram.

Precious metals got support from the downbeat industrial production data of the European Union for the month of September. Industrial production in the EU fell below 1 percent and reached 0.7 percent against expectations of 0.8 percent.

The dollar index also cools off on Wednesday and supports both the precious metals. Both the precious metals could remain volatile in Thursday's session amid volatility in the dollar index and uncertainty on US stimulus, suggest experts.

“We expect gold could trade in the range of $1884-1920 per troy ounce and silver is expected to be traded in the range of $23.70-24.80 per troy ounce. Gold is having support at $1896-1884 per troy ounce and resistance at $1920-1933 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold is having support at 50300-50050 levels and resistance at 50800-50920 levels. Silver is having support at $24-23.70 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.80-25.00 per troy ounce. At MCX, silver is having support at 60800-60000 levels and resistance at 62200-62800 levels,” he said.

Jain added that he expects profit-booking in both precious metals again in the early session and if the unemployment claims rise again in the United States then prices will get support at lower levels. Avoid buying at higher levels and wait for some dip for buying in both the precious metals.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices rebounded on Wednesday supported by a weaker dollar and uncertainties surrounding the US election and weak global economic recovery supported the safe-haven metal appeal.

The upside was capped as the impasse continued over U.S. stimulus. Meanwhile, the increase in new cases is causing curfews and lockdowns in Europe, as well as spikes in parts of the United States.

Domestic bullion could start flat to marginally lower this Thursday morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas prices. However, the downside will be capped amid safe-haven appeal due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Technically, MCX Gold December is trading in Rising Channel formation where it has bounced back from support of lower band at Rs 50200 levels, however below it could take price Rs 49800-49500 levels. Resistance is at 50500-50700 levels.

MCX Silver December bounced back more than 1.5% in the last session where it closed 61000 levels indicating a sideways move to continue, where immediate support is at Rs 60700-59300-58000 levels. Resistance is at Rs 62300-63000 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1900/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Gold bounced back once again after taking support near the $1880/oz level but is struggling to build on the momentum.

Weighing on the gold price is a recovery in the US dollar index from recent losses and uncertainty about US stimulus. Gold may witness choppy trade as market players continue to assess development relating to US stimulus, Brexit, and rising virus cases however we expect buying interest to emerge at lower levels as uncertainty about the US economy may limit upside in US dollar.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.