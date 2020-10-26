Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; crucial support placed at Rs 50,500-50,300

rrr Indian Gold December Futures trades lower on Monday following muted trend seen in the international spot prices which hit a one-week low on a firm dollar and talks over the new US COVID aid package shows no sign of progress.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.29 percent at Rs 50,690 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.94 percent lower at Rs 61,865 per kg.

Both the precious metals are settled on a positive note last week in the international as well as domestic markets. Gold settled at $1904.00 per troy ounce and silver settled at $24.69 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals showed strength during the week amid weakness in the dollar index and safe-haven buying amid rising cases of coronavirus in the US, EU, and the UK, suggest experts.

But uncertainty over US stimulus, better-than-expected US unemployment claims, and upbeat EU flash manufacturing data triggered profit-taking in both the precious metals.

“Both the precious metals were unable to hold gains amid uncertainty over US stimulus. White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, said negotiations for a stimulus with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the opposition-led Congress, have virtually ended after two weeks of inconclusive talks.,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week due to volatility in the dollar index, speculations over US stimulus and ahead of US Presidential elections. Both side moves are expected in both the precious metals,” he said.

Jain further added that at MCX, gold has support at 50550-50300 and resistance at 51050-51220 levels. “We suggest buying on a dip in both the precious metals amid weakness in the dollar index and safe-haven buying could support prices at lower levels,” he added.

Trading strategies

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices ended lower after the U.S. Dollar rebounded on Friday. The continued stalemate over a U.S. stimulus package before the presidential elections also weighed on markets.

International bullion prices have started weak this Monday morning in Asian trade as the dollar firmed and talks over the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress.

Domestic bullion could trade weak this Monday morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold December futures were unable to sustain above 51000 levels, but took support near 50700 level indicating a sideways momentum in a range of 50600-51050 levels.

MCX Silver December ended on a negative note where below 63000 could see a downside pressure upto 62100-61500 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $1899/oz after a flat close in the previous session. Weighing on gold is marginal gains in US dollar after last week’s losses.

ETF outflows also show weaker investor buying. However, supporting price is global growth worries amid rising virus cases and uneven recovery.

Gold may remain directionless until there is more clarity on US stimulus however the general bias is still positive owing to pressure on the US dollar.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.