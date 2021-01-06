Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower ahead of Georgia elections outcome, support seen at Rs 51440

India Gold MCX February futures trade mildly in the red on Wednesday tracking a muted trend seen in the international spot prices which were little changed as markets awaited the outcome of the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Polls closed in Georgia's dual runoff elections that will determine both controls of the U.S. Senate and Biden's ability to push through an ambitious legislative agenda, said a Reuters report.

Investors also awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16 policy meeting scheduled for release later today, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.31 percent at Rs 51,561 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.72 percent lower at Rs 70,346 a kilogram.

Gold and silver extend gain on Tuesday amid weakness in the dollar index and 7-weeks lockdown in the UK. Both the precious metals were settled on a positive note.

Gold February futures contract settled at $1954.40 per troy ounce while Silver March futures contract settled at $27.65 per troy ounce. Domestic markets were also settled on a positive note.

Gold and silver saw follow-through bullish momentum amid further weakness in the dollar index and surge in covid-19 cases in the United States.

The dollar index slipped to 2.5 years low and gold prices hit a fresh seven weeks high on Tuesday. Rising covid-19 infections in the United States and EU also supported prices of both the precious metals, suggest experts.

“We expect both the precious metals remain firm and any dips in the prices would be a buying opportunity. Gold is having support at $1940-1922 per troy ounce and resistance at $1970-1984 per troy ounce. Silver is having support at $27.22-26.88 per troy ounce and resistance at $28.00-28.40 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at 51440-51200 and resistance is placed at 52000-52200 levels. Silver has support at 70200-69500 while resistance is placed at 71500-72200 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in the gold around 51400 with a strict stop loss of 51050 for the targets of 52100. Silver can be bought around 70000 levels with a strict stop loss of 69200, and a target of 71800.

Trading Strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended higher on Tuesday buoyed by a weaker dollar and growing concerns about COVID-19.

Domestic gold and silver ended with gains on Tuesday, tracking overseas prices. Investors awaited the outcome of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that could impact prospects for more fiscal stimulus as the elections are too close to call as of this early Wednesday morning.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Wednesday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold February has continued its bullish momentum where above 51500 will head towards 51880-52060 levels. Support is at 51550-51330 levels.

MCX Silver March has given a breakout above 70000 levels indicating a positive momentum up to 70600-72700 levels. Support is at 71180-72400 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold tested the highest level since early November but has retreated to trade mixed near $1950/oz. Supporting gold price is hopes of continuing US stimulus measures, worsening virus situation, and increased geopolitical tensions relating to Iran and increased US-China tensions.

ETF outflows however show wariness in investors. The general momentum is positive however hopes of a Democrat win in Georgia and Fed's dovish stance has already been factored in and this may limit the gains.

