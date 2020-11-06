Gold price today: Yellow metal trades in the red; support at Rs 51,800-51,550

Gold was trading lower while silver moved higher in Indian markets on November 6. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.35 percent at Rs 51,875 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.28 percent higher at Rs 64,435 per kg.

Experts are of the view that the upside trend still remains intact and crucial support for the yellow metal is seen at Rs 51,800-51,550 per 10 gm

Gold and silver showed solid strength the previous say following over the outcome of the US presidential election and the dollar index tumbled. Both the metals settled on a positive note in international markets.

Gold December futures contract settled at $1946.80 per troy ounce while silver settled at $25.19 per troy ounce. Despite gains in the rupee, both precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic market.

“The US Federal Reserve also kept key interest rates unchanged to 0.00-0.25 percent. Safe haven buying lifted both the precious metals once again amid high uncertainty over US presidential elections results,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in today's session and we suggest to book profits in long positions in gold and silver and wait for some corrections for fresh buying. Gold is having support at $1933-1920 per troy ounce and resistance at $1958-1970 per troy ounce.”

Jain added that on MCX, gold has support at 51,800-51,550 and resistance at 52,330-52,600 levels while silver has support at 63,600-62,800 and resistance at 64,800-65,600.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategies

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading mixed near $1945 after a sharp 2.7 percent gain the previous day. Gold remains supported by central bank stimulus measures, including BOE’s bond purchases and the Fed’s commitment to support the economy.

The possibility of a contested US election also increased gold’s safe-haven appeal. ETF flows, however, show a lack of investor buying. Gold and other asset classes may remain choppy as US election results are assessed, however, general bias may be on the upside amid expectations of additional stimulus measures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities.

International gold and silver surged on November 5 over growing prospects of a Joe Biden victory in a close election boosted hopes for larger stimulus and weighed on the dollar.

Gold also found support after BOE expanded the Quantitative Easing (QE) programme by £150 billion to £895 billion but kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent at its November policy meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact and pledged again to do whatever it can to support the US economic recovery.

Domestic bullion could trade weak on November 6, tracking a weak start in the overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold December rose sharply above the important resistance of 51630.

Moreover, it has given a breakout of its Rising Channel formation with good volume activity. However, it holds a resistance near 52,250-52,480 levels. Support at 51500-51400 levels.

MCX Silver December futures has given a breakout of horizontal trend line above 64,070 levels, indicating a positive trend to continue up to 65,040-65,900 levels. Support is at 63,500-62,600 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.