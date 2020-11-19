Gold price today: Yellow metal trades in the red; sell on rise around Rs 50,500

India Gold MCX December Futures fell on November 19 tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices. The yellow metal held on to Rs 50,100 levels and experts are of the view that investors could go sell on rise strategy if it inches towards Rs 50,500.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.26 percent at Rs 50,195 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 62,129 per kg.

Gold and silver slipped on Wednesday amid hopes of the COVID-19 vaccine and firm global equities. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.

Gold December futures contract settled at $1873.90 per troy ounce and Silver December futures contract were settled at $24.45 per troy ounce. Domestic markets were also settled on a weaker note.

“Delaying further stimulus in the United States despite huge job losses due to pandemic also pushed both the precious metals lower. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile and could show further weakness on the hope of covid-19 vaccine and strength in the global equities,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at 50100-49900 levels and resistance at 50550-50700 levels. Silver is having support at 62100-61600 levels and resistance at 63000-63500 levels,” he said.

Jain recommends a sell on rise in gold around 50500 with a stop loss of 50720 for the target of 50000 and for Silver, it is a sell around 62800 with a stop loss of 63300 and a target of 62000-61600.

Trading strategies

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended lower on Wednesday over vaccine optimism. Domestic gold and silver ended weak on Wednesday tracking overseas prices.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they could secure emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine next month after final trial results showed it had a 95% success rate and no serious side effects.

Domestic bullion could trade weak this Thursday morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold December yesterday respected its strong support of 50200 level from where it has bounced back and closed above 50380 levels. However Bearish trend will continue to hold below 50600 levels where support is at 50150-49900 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades 0.3% lower near $1868/oz after a 0.6% decline yesterday. Gold is pressurized by progress in vaccine trials, increased expectations of UK-EU post Brexit trade deal, uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus package and ETF outflows.

Rising virus cases, mixed economic data and hopes of continuing stimulus measures has kept prices supported. Gold may remain in the $1850-1900/oz range.

