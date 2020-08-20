Gold price today: Yellow metal trades in the red; next support seen at Rs 51,800

Gold prices in India continued to fall on August 20 after slipping below Rs 53,000 in the previous session. The metal broke below 52,500 and the next crucial support was at Rs 51,800 per 10 gm, experts say.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.6 percent at Rs 52,263 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 67,300 per kg, down 1 percent.

Gold and silver plunged on August 19 after a sharp rebound in the US dollar index. US bond yields also recovered and triggered selling in both the precious metals.

Gold slipped around 2 percent and settled at $1,970.30 per troy ounce, silver slipped around 3 percent to close at $27.34 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals are also slipped around 2 percent in the domestic market, gold settled at around Rs 52,600 and silver Rs 68,100.

Despite the US Federal Reserve's dovish comments in the July policy meeting, minutes of which were released during the day, both the precious metals slipped.

The Federal Reserve expressed concern about the recovery of the US economy and interest rates were expected to be soft till 2021.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and continue to trade in both directions. After breaching $2,000 per troy ounce, gold has support at $19,55-1,940 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,984-2,000 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold breached 53,000 levels on closing basis yesterday, next support at 52,220-51,800.” The metal will have to sustain above 52,800 to show strength towards 53,100-53,350.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

The US dollar Index along with treasury yields ended higher on Wednesday after Fed minutes were released.

The Fed reiterated that the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic faced a highly uncertain path and additional fiscal stimulus would be needed to support the economy.

However, the meeting gave few clues about whether an even more dovish shift in its policy framework was possible in the autumn, disappointing some dollar bears.

Upside was limited and the dollar was firm in Asian trade on August 20. Technically, LBMA gold spot traded in a range of $1,934-$2,006 levels, where it ended on a negative note with more than 2.5 percent fall after a volatile session.

Prices were trading well below $1,965, indicating that the bearish momentum would continue below this level. Resistance is at $1,960-$1,974 while support is placed at $1,920-$1,890.

Domestic gold and silver prices tumbled on August 19, tracking weak overseas prices.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades 1.2 percent lower near $1,947/oz after a 2.1 percent decline yesterday. Gold came under pressure as the US dollar index rebounded after FOMC minutes. The Fed maintained a downbeat economic outlook and need for additional fiscal stimulus however the US dollar rose as no fresh action was discussed. Lack of ETF buying also shows weaker investor interest. While the price has corrected sharply after failing to sustain above $2,000/oz level, the general weaker outlook for US dollar and increasing challenges to the global economy may keep a floor to prices.

